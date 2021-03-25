61°F
Shootings

Coroner IDs man fatally shot in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2021 - 7:53 pm
 
The Metropolitan Police Department investigastes a homicide on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue east of Joe W. Brown Drive, on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department investigastes a homicide on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue east of Joe W. Brown Drive, on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot on Monday, the first of three men who were killed that day.

Christopher Brown, 42, of Las Vegas, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Brown was found near East Sahara Avenue and Van Patten Street around 2:15 a.m. after police were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to gunshots in the area, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

Spencer said at the time that there were no witnesses to the shooting, but on Wednesday he said investigators believe they have identified a suspect.

An hour after Brown was shot, Kashif Brown, 24, was fatally shot at a gas station on the corner of Valley View and Alta Drive.

Around 11 p.m. Monday night, homicide detectives were investigating the death of Jourell Ng, 36, but it remained unclear Wednesday whether his death was being classified as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the deaths.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

