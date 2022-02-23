Coroner IDs man killed in suspected break in, robbery

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a man shot to death by a homeowner.

Metro investigates a homicide on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive near North Stoneybrook Drive on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a man shot to death by a homeowner.

Charles Acolatse, 31, of Las Vegas died Feb. 12 from a gunshot wound to the neck, the coroner’s office ruled.

Police said Acolatse was part of a group of people who attempted to enter a home on the 6200 block of Long Valley Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

“At some point, there was a struggle inside the house and there was either an exchange of gunfire or the resident of the house fired striking and killing one of the other subjects,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the scene that night.

He said the homeowner is believed to have known Acolatse and the rifle used in the attempted entry was not at the scene when police arrived. Spencer said it was possibly a robbery attempt.

The homeowner was detained, but online homicide logs from Metro showed no arrests had been made in the case.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.