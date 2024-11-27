Coroner IDs Uber driver killed in shooting in front of Strip resort

Police have said a road-rage incident led to the shooting Monday on the Las Vegas Strip that left an Uber driver dead.

‘The family is broken’: Crowd marches on Fremont Street in honor of Brandon Durham

Police, far background, block the Strip as they investigate a fatal shooting in front of the Palazzo shortly Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (FastCam)

Authorities have identified the Uber driver killed Monday in what police have described as a road-rage shooting in front of the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip.

The man was Michael Wilmot, 50, of Las Vegas, Clark County coroner’s office spokesperson Stephanie Wheatley said in an email Wednesday.

Wilmot’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso, she said.

Lt. Jason Johansson of the Metropolitan Police Department homicide section said in a Monday briefing that an Uber driver got out of his car — which contained two passengers — and banged on the driver’s side window of another car, which contained a woman in her 20s who shot him.

Police said the Uber driver pulled his gun after he was shot but collapsed before he used it.

The case has been submitted to the district attorney’s office for self-defense review, Metro said. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.