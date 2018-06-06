Crowd flees festival grounds during Las Vegas shooting – VIDEO

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released a fifth batch of Route 91 Harvest festival shooting records.

Video from the night of the Oct. 1 shooting of the Route 91 Harvest festival via a camera from the Mandalay Bay. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police and emergency vehicles on scene following an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A man takes in the scene following an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Scene's from October 2, 2017, the day after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas. Richard Brian

The records include surveillance footage from the Strip on the night of the tragedy, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured, and audio from 911 calls.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the records.

Last week, Las Vegas police released surveillance footage from the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, just north of the festival venue.

The records released Wednesday are a portion of those the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations requested in the days after the Oct. 1 shooting. The organizations asked for body camera footage, 911 call audio and interview reports. When the Metropolitan Police Department denied the request, journalists sued.

More than six months later, a Nevada Supreme Court decision compelled the department to begin releasing the records.

The Review-Journal previously received more than 3,000 pages of witness and officer reports, as well as body camera footage from two officers who helped breach the gunman’s Mandalay Bay hotel rooms.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby.