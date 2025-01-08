Dad of teen who died by suicide says tragedy was ‘easily avoidable’

Hina Hin, the father of 17-year-old Jennaleah Hin, who was found dead in the desert Sunday, shared police reports from the night Jennaleah disappeared.

Corey and Jennifer Swanson make a plea on camera for the return of their missing daughter, Jennaleah Hin, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jennifer Swanson wipes away a tear while making a plea on camera for the return of her missing daughter, Jennaleah Hin, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The father of a Henderson teen who died by suicide said his daughter’s death could have been “easily avoided.”

Hina Hin, the father of 17-year-old Jennaleah Hin, who was found dead in a desert area of Henderson Sunday after her disappearance sparked a large search effort and appeals from her distraught mother and stepfather, shared a Henderson Police Department report from the night Jennaleah disappeared.

According to the documents shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, dated Dec. 30, Corey Swanson, Hin’s stepfather, believed that Jennaleah had taken his gray Glock 43 handgun because “he saw it this morning and noticed Jennaleah was gone and so was his firearm.”

That day, Jennaleah left her home in Henderson after a family dispute. On her way out, she said something to the effect of: “You don’t have to worry about me anymore,” according to Mark Speer, a commander with Red Rock Search & Rescue. Nearly a week later, a hiker found her body in a remote area east of Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street, according to authorities.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday that Jennaleah Hin’s death was a suicide with a firearm.

‘They should have secured their guns’

In an interview Tuesday, Hin said his daughter was distressed by an argument between her mother, Jennifer Swanson, and Corey Swanson, who he said had taken her cell phone and car keys. The police report said the argument was about a relationship with her boyfriend and that the teen had expressed “suicidal ideations” during the argument.

The police documents and Transparent Nevada also list Corey Swanson as an employee at “NLVPD,” or the North Las Vegas Police Department.

In an email to the Review-Journal on Tuesday night, the Henderson Police Department confirmed that the department generated — but did not “disseminate” — the documents Hin provided.

Hin alleged that the Swansons improperly stored firearms in the home. He said he didn’t know whether a service weapon was involved in Jennaleah’s death.

“This is a death that could have been easily avoided,” Hin said. “They should have secured their guns better.”

The Swanson family did not respond to interview requests from the Review-Journal, but Phil Karas, a family friend of the Swansons who is with the North Las Vegas Police Officers Association, spoke on the family’s behalf on Tuesday night. He said the family planned to issue a statement soon.

The North Las Vegas Police Department didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment on Tuesday night.

Left a suicide note behind

Hin, who lives in San Jose, California, said that he had infrequent visits with his two daughters — Jennaleah and Hazeljoy, 15 — after he separated from their mother and she and the girls had moved to the Las Vegas area. He said he had not seen Jennaleah in about a year, citing disagreements with her mother about visitation.

Hin said he initially found out the teen was missing through a text exchange with her mother. Given that it was New Year’s Eve, he thought that she would return the next day after a night out. It was not until days later, Hin said, that Jennifer had said to him that Jennaleah had taken a gun and left a suicide note behind.

When Hin arrived in Las Vegas on Friday, he said he joined the search team to help find Jennaleah.

“It is awful that these are the circumstances that I get to see my daughter again,” Hin said. “I wish I could have done more.”

In an emailed statement Tuesday night, Henderson police declined to comment on the case, or Hin’s comments, and said the investigation was still open and “sensitive.” The department said it was “carefully reviewing” requests for the police report associated with Jennaleah’s disappearance, given that she is a minor.

“We understand that this situation has raised many questions within our community, and we want to assure you that the Henderson Police Department is committed to transparency,” the statement said.

A candlelight vigil to remember the teen will take place on Saturday, according to a Facebook post. A flyer for the event invited students and families of Foothill High School, where Hin was a senior, asking that they bring flowers to honor her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

