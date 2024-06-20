77°F
Henderson officers shoot man who pulled gun during chase, police say

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
1 of 2 victims found shot to death earlier this month identified
Man shot, killed by police in downtown Las Vegas apartment complex
Former Las Vegas Police detective Pamela Bordeaux, accused of shooting and killing her former s ...
Jury begins deliberations in ex-Metro officer’s murder trial
Man accused of firing 112 shots thought he was being robbed, police say
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 10:02 am
 
Updated June 20, 2024 - 8:09 pm

A man who pulled a gun while being chased by police officers was shot by Henderson police on Thursday, police said.

Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No officers were injured.

Around 9 a.m. police responded to the 1800 block of Ward Drive to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Jonathan Boucher, deputy chief of support at the Henderson Police Department.

The suspect in the confrontation reportedly pointed a gun at someone at a home in the area, Boucher said.

“Officers located the suspect in the neighborhood, who fled on foot,” Boucher said at a media briefing Thursday afternoon. “Officers gave chase, subsequently containing the suspect in the area of Margarita Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.”

Near the intersection, the suspect produced a gun, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, Boucher said. Police did not say whether the suspect fired the gun.

After the shooting, as SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene, officers negotiated with the suspect to surrender.

“SWAT and crisis negotiators were subsequently able to take the suspect into custody without any additional injuries,” Boucher said.

Boucher read from a statement and didn’t answer any questions from the media, including one about the number of officers involved in the shooting. It was the Henderson Police Department’s second officer-involved shooting in 2024, Boucher said.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com.

