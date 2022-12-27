Henderson police identify man shot by officer

The 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were suspected of auto burglaries that happened early Sunday, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Henderson police identified the 20-year-old man they shot on Christmas Day after a brief foot chase.

The man was identified as Ozzie Seeman, who was in stable condition at a local area hospital as of Monday afternoon.

Seeman and a 15-year-old boy were suspected of auto burglaries that happened early Sunday morning, according to a statement Monday from the Henderson Police Department.

One of the victims of the auto burglaries said a Glock 19mm was stolen out of the vehicle.

The pair was found near Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, police said.

“The investigating officer located both suspects, gave the suspects verbal commands that the suspects ignored, and a brief foot pursuit ensued,” Henderson police wrote in the statement.

Police said Seeman aimed a gun at officers while running and he was shot. The teenager was detained after the shooting nearby.

Seeman is facing charges of auto burglary, conspiracy to commit a burglary, grand larceny of a gun, possession of a stolen gun and resisting with a firearm.

The boy was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of auto burglary, conspiracy to commit a burglary, grand larceny of a gun and resisting.

Henderson police did not identify the officer who opened fire, but said the officer was placed on routine leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

