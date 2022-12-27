56°F
Henderson police identify man shot by officer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2022 - 7:06 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police identified the 20-year-old man they shot on Christmas Day after a brief foot chase.

The man was identified as Ozzie Seeman, who was in stable condition at a local area hospital as of Monday afternoon.

Seeman and a 15-year-old boy were suspected of auto burglaries that happened early Sunday morning, according to a statement Monday from the Henderson Police Department.

One of the victims of the auto burglaries said a Glock 19mm was stolen out of the vehicle.

The pair was found near Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, police said.

“The investigating officer located both suspects, gave the suspects verbal commands that the suspects ignored, and a brief foot pursuit ensued,” Henderson police wrote in the statement.

Police said Seeman aimed a gun at officers while running and he was shot. The teenager was detained after the shooting nearby.

Seeman is facing charges of auto burglary, conspiracy to commit a burglary, grand larceny of a gun, possession of a stolen gun and resisting with a firearm.

The boy was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of auto burglary, conspiracy to commit a burglary, grand larceny of a gun and resisting.

Henderson police did not identify the officer who opened fire, but said the officer was placed on routine leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

THE LATEST
