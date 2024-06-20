99°F
Shootings

Henderson police investigate shooting involving officers Thursday

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area ...
The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police ...
The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police ...
The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro police in officer-involved shooting near downtown
Former Las Vegas Police detective Pamela Bordeaux, accused of shooting and killing her former s ...
Jury begins deliberations in ex-Metro officer’s murder trial
Man accused of firing 112 shots thought he was being robbed, police say
Police at the scene where the North Las Vegas Police Department shot and killed a man who repor ...
Armed motorist shot, killed by North Las Vegas police officers identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 10:02 am
 

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers on Thursday morning.

Henderson police are “working an active open air barricaded suspect where an officer-involved shooting occurred,” authorities said in a news release.

HPD said the incident occurred in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue.

No officers have been injured in the incident, police noted.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

