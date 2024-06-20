Henderson police investigate shooting involving officers Thursday

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers on Thursday morning.

The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson police are “working an active open air barricaded suspect where an officer-involved shooting occurred,” authorities said in a news release.

HPD said the incident occurred in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue.

No officers have been injured in the incident, police noted.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.