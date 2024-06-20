Henderson police investigate shooting involving officers Thursday
The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers on Thursday morning.
Henderson police are “working an active open air barricaded suspect where an officer-involved shooting occurred,” authorities said in a news release.
HPD said the incident occurred in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue.
No officers have been injured in the incident, police noted.
No further information was immediately available.
