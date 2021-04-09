71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Shootings

Henderson police investigate shooting on West Sunset Road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2021 - 8:38 am
 
Henderson police are investigating a shooting on the 1400 block of West Sunset Road on Friday, ...
Henderson police are investigating a shooting on the 1400 block of West Sunset Road on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating a shooting Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Officers were called about 7:20 a.m. to the 1400 block of West Sunset Road near North Stephanie Street, the Henderson Police Department said. When police arrived, they found a man at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was hospitalized in unknown condition, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
2
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
3
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
4
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
5
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST