Henderson police investigate shooting on West Sunset Road

Henderson police are investigating a shooting on the 1400 block of West Sunset Road on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating a shooting Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Officers were called about 7:20 a.m. to the 1400 block of West Sunset Road near North Stephanie Street, the Henderson Police Department said. When police arrived, they found a man at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was hospitalized in unknown condition, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

