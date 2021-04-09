Henderson police investigate shooting on West Sunset Road
Henderson police are investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.
Henderson police are investigating a shooting Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
Officers were called about 7:20 a.m. to the 1400 block of West Sunset Road near North Stephanie Street, the Henderson Police Department said. When police arrived, they found a man at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was hospitalized in unknown condition, police said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.