Shootings

Henderson Police officer, suspect injured in shooting

Henderson Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting that injured an officer ...
Henderson Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting that injured an officer and a suspect on Lake Mead Parkway at Boulder Highway in Henderson Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. A sergeant was injured when struck by a stolen vehicle. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a shooting that injured an officer and a suspect Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in t ...
Police investigate a shooting that injured an officer and a suspect Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in the area of Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway in Henderson. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2025 - 1:44 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2025 - 4:58 pm

A Henderson Police Department sergeant and a suspect are both in the hospital after a Monday afternoon confrontation that led to a shooting near Boulder Highway.

The incident began at 1 p.m. Monday, when a Henderson automatic license plate reader detected a stolen license plate on a Jeep parked in the parking lot of 120 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson police Sgt. Daniel Medrano said Monday afternoon.

When a police sergeant tried to make contact with the driver, the driver drove the Jeep into the officer, who then fired his weapon at the Jeep, Medrano said.

The driver of the Jeep drove away and crashed into another car in a nearby parking lot at 200 E. Lake Mead Parkway. The suspect ran away before being apprehended at a nearby business, which Medrano did not disclose.

The passenger of the Jeep was brought in for questioning but later released. The sergeant and the suspect are both listed as stable at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Medrano said.

The shopping area near a Walmart, which includes Chase Bank and Little Caesar’s, was closed off and lined with police cars for several hours Monday afternoon.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

