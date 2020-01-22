Henderson police say man officer shot last month died 4 days later

John Watson III, 37, was pronounced dead four days after Henderson police shot him in front of a Trader Joe’s in December, but his death wasn’t announced until Wednesday.

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Green Valley Plaza shopping center near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road in Henderson on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was shot by Henderson police in front of a Trader Joe’s in December died four days later, but police didn’t announce his death until Wednesday.

John Watson III, 37, was shot Dec. 14 after he walked into the store, at 2716 N. Green Valley Parkway, and said, “I’m going to stab someone. Call the police,” the Henderson Police Department said in December. In a department statement released Wednesday, which included body-worn camera footage of the shooting, Deputy Chief Michael Denning said the man died from his injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday said the Henderson man was pronounced dead the night of Dec. 18 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He died from gunshot wounds of the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Denning said in the video statement that Watson was shot after he “charged” at an officer.

“As the first officer arrived, Mr. Watson began charging toward the officer with a knife in his right hand,” Denning said. “Mr. Watson was given verbal directives to drop the knife, which he ignored and continued aggressing the officer.”

Body-worn camera footage released Wednesday shows an officer getting out of his car at the Trader Joe’s while a man walks toward him, his arms outstretched and a knife in his right hand.

“Hey drop the knife, drop the knife, drop the knife!” the officer screams before firing at Watson, who continued walking toward him.

The officer began firing three seconds after he started telling Watson to drop the knife, according to the time stamp on the video.

Henderson police on Dec. 16 identified the officer as Nicklaus Hamby, who has been with the department since January 2017. In September 2018, he was one of eight officers who shot at an armed man suspected in a violent robbery.

Hamby, who was not injured, is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting.

