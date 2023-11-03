Juvenile among 2 injured in northeast Las Vegas Valley shootings

Two people, including a juvenile, are being treated for shooting injuries Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Two people, including a juvenile, are being treated for shooting injuries Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The first incident occurred just after 10:40 a.m. near Kell Lane and North Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. One victim was located and transported to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

The second incident involved a juvenile seven minutes later on the 1500 block of North Nellis Boulevard. The juvenile is being transported to UMC Trauma with a substantial bodily injury suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It is believed that the suspect from the first incident dropped his firearm while fleeing the scene and the juvenile picked it up and shot themself.

One person is in custody. This incident remains an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.