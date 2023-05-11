87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Las Vegas man indicted on 98 charges in fatal California shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2023 - 4:22 pm
 
Updated May 11, 2023 - 4:29 pm
David Chou appears for an arraignment in superior court in Santa Ana, Calif., in August 2022. ( ...
David Chou appears for an arraignment in superior court in Santa Ana, Calif., in August 2022. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)
David Chou appears for an arraignment with his attorney, Jennifer Ryan in superior court in San ...
David Chou appears for an arraignment with his attorney, Jennifer Ryan in superior court in Santa Ana, Calif., in August 2022. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)
David Chou (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)
David Chou (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)
Flowers sit near Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in May 2022 in Laguna Woods, Calif., afte ...
Flowers sit near Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in May 2022 in Laguna Woods, Calif., after a fatal shooting at the church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A Las Vegas man is now facing a slew of federal hate crimes charges after authorities said he drove to a Taiwanese church in California and shot six people there, killing one, last year.

David Wen-Wei Chou, 69, drove from Las Vegas to the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, authorities allege, carrying out the May 2022 attack.

Chou faces 98 federal charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced Thursday. If convicted the maximum penalty is death or life in prison without parole.

A sports medicine physician, Dr. John Cheng, 52, was killed in the attack.

According to a federal grand jury indictment returned Wednesday, Chou, in addition to killing one person, tried to kill 44 others using firearms and explosive devices that he brought into the church.

He was motivated by a “hatred” of the Taiwanese community, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said a day after the shooting.

“Chou allegedly acted because of the victims’ national origin and religion, and he intentionally obstructed the victims’ religious exercise,” the Thursday statement from federal prosecutors said.

Chou faces 45 counts of committing a hate crime, another 45 counts of obstructing a person’s free exercise of religious beliefs, with those sets of charges reflecting the death of Cheng as well as the attempts to kill 44 others. Chou also faces firearms and explosive charges, federal court records show.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
2
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
3
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
4
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
5
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Lee Canyon ending winter season after historic snowfall
Lee Canyon ending winter season after historic snowfall
‘Cold-blooded killing’: Life term for man who kidnapped mother, stabbed her boyfriend
‘Cold-blooded killing’: Life term for man who kidnapped mother, stabbed her boyfriend
Get a parking ticket in Las Vegas? Pay it off with school supplies
Get a parking ticket in Las Vegas? Pay it off with school supplies
Man who killed NYC subway rider to face manslaughter charge
Man who killed NYC subway rider to face manslaughter charge
2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES
2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES
Ammon Bundy denies hiding assets in defamation case
Ammon Bundy denies hiding assets in defamation case