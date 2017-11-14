ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Las Vegas officer who shot, killed man at convenience store ID’d

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2017 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated November 13, 2017 - 6:11 pm

Las Vegas police have identified the officer who shot and killed a man at a south valley convenience store Saturday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department as 33-year-old David Nesheiwat. He has been with the department since July 2006.

Nesheiwat was placed on paid administrative leave after he fired four shots at a man who was holding a woman and pointing a gun at her. The woman was also shot, and police said it was unclear whether the man fired his weapon.

Nesheiwat’s name appeared in the news in 2010 when he returned to work after he was injured and his partner was killed in a car crash the year before.

Saturday’s shooting was the 21st by Metro this year. The department investigated 10 police shootings last year.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like