Las Vegas officer who shot, killed man at convenience store ID’d

Las Vegas police have identified the officer who shot and killed a man at a south valley convenience store Saturday evening.

The scene of an officer-involved shooting near 780 E. Pyle Ave. in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department as 33-year-old David Nesheiwat. He has been with the department since July 2006.

Nesheiwat was placed on paid administrative leave after he fired four shots at a man who was holding a woman and pointing a gun at her. The woman was also shot, and police said it was unclear whether the man fired his weapon.

Nesheiwat’s name appeared in the news in 2010 when he returned to work after he was injured and his partner was killed in a car crash the year before.

Saturday’s shooting was the 21st by Metro this year. The department investigated 10 police shootings last year.

780 E. Pyle Ave., Las Vegas