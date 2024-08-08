94°F
Shootings

Las Vegas officers shoot knife-wielding man who charged at them, police say

Las Vegas police shoot knife-wielding man who reportedly charged at officers
Police investigate a shooting involving an officer Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Lamar Circle in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a shooting involving an officer in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Lamar Circle in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting involving an officer in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting involving an officer in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting involving an officer in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2024 - 5:07 am
 
Updated August 8, 2024 - 7:14 pm

A knife-wielding man was shot by Metropolitan Police Department officers early Thursday morning after he charged at them, police said.

According to police, at 4:34 a.m., officers were at another incident near East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road when a vehicle pulled up to the officers.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, who was armed with a knife, immediately stepped out of the vehicle and charged at the officers.

The man held the knife over his head and challenged officers, Captain Kurt McKenzie said at a briefing.

Police said the officers gave commands to the person to drop the knife, but he charged, causing the officers to shoot him.

Medical personnel responded and the suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

The incident marked the 8th officer-involved shooting for 2024. The identities of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.

