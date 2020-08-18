Las Vegas police detail fatal shooting of 67-year-old armed man

Police on Tuesday identified the man as Jeffrey Hubbard and said he was armed with a handgun, which he aimed at officers just before he was shot multiple times.

Jeffrey Hubbard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Depatment)

Metropolitan police investigate an officer involved shooting in the 2800 block of Cygnus Street on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Handgun in possession of Jeffrey Hubbard. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Depatment)

A 67-year-old man had fired three rounds into his bedroom wall and aimed his gun at officers before he fatally shot while standing in his doorway Sunday, according the Metropolitan Police Department.

A woman called police Sunday at 4:21 p.m. to report that her husband was suffering from a mental episode and making “politically motivated statements” after he had “intentionally” fired three shots into their bedroom wall on the 2800 block of Cygnus Street, Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones said at a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbor had also called police to report those same shots three shots had gone through her bedroom wall in the duplex unit, but she was uninjured, Jones said.

Crisis Intervention Team officers, who are trained to communicate with people undergoing a mental crisis or having mental illness or substance abuse issues, responded to the house. The man came outside after several minutes.

Jones identified the man as Jeffrey Hubbard and said he was armed with a handgun, which he aimed at officers just before he was shot multiple times.

The officers who shot at him were identified Tuesday as John Fieweger, 33, and Isaiah Garcia, 27. Both men fired two rounds.

Police showed body camera footage from the two officers who fired and a K-9 officer who responded. All three videos showed Hubbard standing in the entryway outside his front door with his left hand behind his back. He then raises his left arm holding the gun and attempts to take aim when he is shot multiple times. Officers in the video can be heard telling Hubbard “hands up” five times and to “drop the gun” before they fire.

Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Garcia, who has been with Metro since 2016, and Fieweger, who has been with Metro since 2017, were both placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

