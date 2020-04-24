Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting

Las Vegas police have identified the man shot and killed by officers after he pointed a shotgun toward them during an attempted carjacking on Tuesday.

Chase Rosa (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Friday identified the man shot and killed by officers after he pointed a shotgun toward them during an attempted carjacking on Tuesday.

He was 24-year-old Chase Rosa, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday afternoon. The Clark County coroner’s office had not officially identified Rosa as of Friday morning.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday, an officer saw a white sedan driving erratically near Interstate 15 and Charleston Boulevard and called in the license plate, which was stolen, Capt. Nichole Splinter told reporters at the scene after the shooting.

Metro’s air unit monitored the vehicle, which sped off and drove erratically throughout the city at speeds that sometimes exceeded 100 mph, Splinter said.

The car stopped at Siegel Suites, 455 E. Twain Ave., where the driver got out and pointed a shotgun at the driver of another vehicle “in an apparent attempted carjacking,” Splinter said.

Metro said Tuesday that after an officer identified himself, Rosa turned toward two officers “while pointing the shotgun towards them.”

Both officers, whom Metro has identified as Jonathan Tomaino, 27, and Alex Kempf, 26, shot Rosa multiple times. He was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

