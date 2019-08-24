Las Vegas police ID off-duty officer injured during shooting

Detective Austin Bone was hospitalized but expected to make a full recovery after a shooting Wednesday on the northwest side of the Las Vegas Valley.

Ogden Avenue at Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas remains closed Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, where suspects were taken into custody after shots were exchanged with an off-duty Las Vegas police officer overnight near Gowan Road and North Decatur Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police have identified the off-duty officer shot during a confrontation Wednesday night on the northwest side of the valley as a 33-year-old detective.

Detective Austin Bone has been with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for nearly 10 years and is part of the Tourist Safety Division of Convention Center Area Command.

Bone was hospitalized but expected to make a full recovery after an exchange of gunfire that injured two others around 11:30 p.m. at Sunking Street and Dole Avenue, near North Decatur Boulevard. Bone had approached a group that was surrounding one person, and someone in that group turned and pointed a weapon at Bone.

“As the officer fell to the ground, three people, including the two injured, ran to a vehicle and sped off but were soon taken into custody near Fourth Street and Ogden Avenue in downtown Las Vegas,” the Review Journal previously reported.

It remains unclear if the shooter was among the people detained by officers, or what charges would result from the incident.

Bone has been placed on administrative leave pending a review of the incident.

