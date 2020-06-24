Las Vegas police ID officers involved in Monday shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the names of the officers who shot at a sword-wielding man on Monday in the northwest valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates an officer-involved shooting in the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sgt. Matthew Vorce, 42, and officers Nicholas Gomez, 26, David Pangan, 44, Justin Terry, 40, and Gregory Tracy, 39, were involved in the shooting at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue, police said. All five have been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

The officers were called to the apartment complex around 10 a.m. to reports of a man over 50 swinging a sword aggressively. When they arrived, officers found the man standing on a ground-floor patio with the sword sheathed on his back.

Officers interacted with him for about three minutes before the man drew a handgun and pointed it toward the officers, police said. Several officers shot at the man, who then barricaded himself in the apartment for about three hours.

SWAT negotiators were called to the scene, and the man was arrested without incident around 1 p.m. He was treated for minor injuries at University Medical Center, though police said it was unclear whether he was injured by gunfire or something else.

