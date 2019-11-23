Las Vegas police ID suspect, officer in McCarran airport shooting

On Saturday, The Metropolitan Police Department identified the officer involved in a shooting at McCarran International Airport on Thursday morning.

Las Vegas police tend to a man shot and wounded on the McCarran tarmac on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (JC Meza/Facebook)

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Flights were not affected after a shooting at the airport early Thursday morning. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning at McCarran International Airport.

During a briefing Saturday, Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank identified the suspect as Jordan Henry, 32. Henry faces charges of battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery on a protected person and trespassing.

Henry remains at University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he’s in stable, but critical condition, Hank said.

Police also identified the officer who shot Henry on the airport tarmac: Sgt. Jason Hansen, assigned to airport bureau – tourist safety division, police said in a press release.

Hansen, 43, has been employed by the Metropolitan Police Department since January 2001, and has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

Police were notified of a security door breach around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at Terminal 3. About 20 minutes later, officers found Henry inside a restricted baggage processing area near Terminal 1, police said Thursday.

While escorting the man into Terminal 1, Henry attacked police officers, knocking one unconscious, police said. An officer fired two rounds and struck Henry.

The injured officer and Henry both were taken to University Medical Center. Henry underwent surgery, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.