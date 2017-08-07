Las Vegas police identify officer who shot naked man

Las Vegas police on Monday identified the officer who shot a naked man at a church on Saturday in the southeast valley as Mark Hatten, 42, a seven-year veteran of the force.

Police cordon off the scene of an officer involved shooting at the Life Springs Christian Church on East Warm Springs Road and Burnham Avenue, Saturday, August 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Metropolitan Police Department officer Mark Hatten, 42, a seven-year veteran of the department, has been placed on routine paid leave following the Saturday morning shooting near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue.

Metro responded about 11 a.m. to reports of a naked man with a handgun who was threatening to kill himself in the parking lot of the Life Springs Christian Church, at 2075 E. Warm Springs Rd.

Jason Funke initially complied with police requests, putting the weapon on the ground and approaching officers, but he ran back toward the gun when a police dog was sent after him, police said.

Hatten then shot the man once, police said. No officers were injured.

Funke was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school or child-care property and indecent exposure.

Hatten, who has been with Metro since Jan. 2007, is assigned to the community policing division in the south central patrol area pending the conclusion of the investigation.

