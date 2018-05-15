Las Vegas police identify officer who shot shovel-wielding woman

Las Vegas police identified the officer who shot a shovel-wielding woman who was threatening neighbors Saturday night in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers talk with one another at a location not far from the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday night on Big Sur Drive in the east Las Vegas Valley. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is parked not far from the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday night on Big Sur Drive in the east Las Vegas Valley. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police identified the officer who shot a shovel-wielding woman who was threatening neighbors Saturday night in the east valley.

Officer Ondre Wills, 23, shot at the woman multiple times on the 3400 block of Big Sur Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road, police said.

Police responded to the area at about 10:15 p.m. after receiving reports that the woman was armed with a shovel. The woman had chased neighbors and a security guard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Wills got between the woman and the others and repeatedly told her to drop the shovel, police said. The woman instead turned and moved toward a person who was standing nearby before the officer fired shots.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in serious condition. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Wills has been with the department since May 2016. He is on paid leave while Metro reviews the shooting.

Saturday’s police shooting was Metro’s sixth of the year.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

3400 Big Sur Drive, Las Vegas, NV