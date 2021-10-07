Las Vegas police identify officers who killed man

Las Vegas police have identified the officers who fatally shot a man during a domestic disturbance Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer Theron Young, 35, and Officer Joel Blasko, 31, shot and killed Demetrius Roberts, 21, in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County coroner’s office.

Both officers are assigned to the gang and vice unit and have been with the department since 2014.

Capt. Carlos Hank, with the department’s internal oversight division, said officers were called at 6:36 p.m. to a domestic disturbance. Roberts shot at officers as they stepped out of their vehicles, and police returned fire.

A woman involved in the call was also shot, but it remained unclear who injured the woman. She was treated at University Medical Center and her injuries were considered non life-threatening. Hank said one of the officers involved in the shooting was treated at the scene for a minor shrapnel injury.

Roberts died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

