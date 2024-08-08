Las Vegas police investigate shooting involving officers Thursday morning

25-year-old arrested after shooting, stabbing incident at Summerlin casino

Police investigate a shooting involving an officer Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Lamar Circle in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting involving officers early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road.

No officers were injured in the incident, Metro said.

Authorities will provide additional information later this morning at a media briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.