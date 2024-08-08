83°F
Shootings

Las Vegas police investigate shooting involving officers Thursday morning

Police investigate a shooting involving an officer Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in the area of East ...
Police investigate a shooting involving an officer Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Lamar Circle in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2024 - 5:07 am
 
Updated August 8, 2024 - 6:32 am

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting involving officers early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road.

No officers were injured in the incident, Metro said.

Authorities will provide additional information later this morning at a media briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

