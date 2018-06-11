Las Vegas police officer who wounded robbery suspect identified

Sgt. Joseph Emery, 53, opened fire Saturday on a man suspected of carrying out eight recent robberies in the area as he attempted to flee in his vehicle, striking him at least once. A woman accompanying the suspect was not injured.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police have identified the detective who wounded a robbery suspect early Saturday while attempting to take him into custody in the southwest valley.

Sgt. Joseph Emery, 53, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Metropolitan Police Department investigates the shooting.

Emergy joined the department in September 1990 and is assigned to the major violator and narcotics crime bureau.

Metro is expected to release more details Monday afternoon on the shooting, according to spokesman Larry Hadfield. It was the seventh shooting by a department officer this year.

Detectives had been conducting surveillance of a man identified as a suspect in eight recent robberies across the valley, police said. They attempted to take him into custody when he stopped for gas at a convenience store near Blue Diamond Road and Valley View Boulevard.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, initially complied with orders to get on the ground. But he then jumped back into his car and attempted to flee. Emery then fired his weapon, striking the suspect at least once, police said.

The suspect was taken to University Medical Center, where he was in listed in “stable condition” as of Saturday. The extent of his injuries wasn’t known.

A woman in the front passenger seat was not injured, but police said she was taken into custody. It isn’t clear whether she is a suspect in any of the robberies over the last two weeks.

Police also found a firearm in the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case can call Metro’s force investigation team at 702-828-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

