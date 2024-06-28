92°F
Las Vegas police officers who shot knife-wielding suspect identified

Police investigate a shooting by officers in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway on Wednesday, Ju ...
Police investigate a shooting by officers in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2024 - 9:13 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the identities of the officers involved in the shooting of a knife-wielding man Wednesday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Sgt. Ashley Ravelo, 32, has been with Metro since 2014. Officer Johnny Patino, 32, has been with Metro since 2021. Both are assigned to the Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command.

The shooting occurred in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway near East Russell Road around 4:41 a.m., Metro Capt. Kurt McKenzie said at a media briefing, adding that officers got a call about a man armed with a knife outside a business in that block. The man was threatening customers, he said.

The officers were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

