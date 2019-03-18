Las Vegas police say Bellagio robber had previously held up resort — VIDEO

Las Vegas police respond to an officer-involved shooting at the Bellagio on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

This photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the shirt worn by a Las Vegas police officer who was shot following an armed robbery at the Bellagio hotel-casino on March 15, 2019. Michael Cohen was shot to death by police following the robbery. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

This photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the bullet proof vest worn by a Las Vegas police officer who was shot following an armed robbery at the Bellagio hotel-casino on March 15, 2019. Michael Cohen was shot to death by police following the robbery. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

This photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the weapon used by Michael Cohen during an armed robbery at the Bellagio hotel-casino on March 15, 2019. Cohen was shot to death by police following the robbery. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man shot to death by a Las Vegas police officer after an armed robbery Friday night at the Bellagio is believed to have previously robbed the resort, police said Monday.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Charles Hank said investigators have linked the man, Michael Charles Cohen, 49, of Las Vegas, to a 2017 robbery of the poker cage at the Bellagio.

At a news briefing Monday, Hank called Cohen “a brazen criminal that showed no regard for his victims” and who was “willing to use deadly force on a police officer in order to make his escape.”

He said officers were able to connect Cohen to the 2017 robbery through bandages applied to the left side of his face during both incidents. Hank also said Cohen was wearing the same hoodie, glasses and black beanie in both incidents.

“We’re relatively certain that he is … the same suspect from 2017,” Hank said.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified Cohen and ruled that he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Hank said officers were at the casino investigating a missing persons case when an armed man approached the poker cage around 9:45 p.m. and demanded money. As a result, they were quickly able to issue a radio alert indicating that the man had fled with cash and poker chips to a valet area of the hotel nearest Flamingo Boulevard.

Hank said it was unclear how much money Cohen had taken.

Valet confrontation

At the valet area, Cohen first attempted to steal an unoccupied white Mercedes Benz parked in the area but could not find the keys, Hank said. He then approached a black BMW with a female driver, tried to enter her locked car and then brandished a handgun.

Officers in the valet area saw Cohen accosting the woman just as they heard a radio broadcast of the robbery and quickly realized he was the suspect.

They ordered him to get on the ground, but he refused, instead stepping back from the car and firing one round from a Bodyguard model .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun at the officers, Hank said. The shot hit one officer in the chest, but it was a glancing blow and the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and was not seriously injured, he said.

Photos of the officer’s vest and shirt showed other holes that came from bullet fragments and the bullet’s path across the vest, Hank said.

Cohen began to run across the valet lanes when a second officer, Joaquin Escobar, fired one round from his 9 mm Glock 17 once, striking Cohen in the head, Hank said.

Escobar, 29, has been with the department for two years and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting, Hank said.

Cohen was pronounced deceased at UMC at 3:17 a.m. Saturday.

Extensive criminal history

“We’re fortunate that our officer’s vest stopped that round; this could have been very tragic for both our officers, as well as citizens, or even that lady that was in her car,” Hank said. “I’m just very grateful that our officers were present and took the action that they did, and that they’re OK, and that the community members and visitors of the community were OK.”

Cohen has an extensive criminal history, Hank said, with bank robbery convictions in 1999 and 2008.

He also had arrests on his record for kidnapping, carjacking, possession of narcotics paraphernalia possession of stolen property and other misdemeanor and traffic charges.

Had he survived, he would have been charged with attempted murder on a protected person, two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, burglary with a firearm, attempted grand larceny of an auto with a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, Hank said.

This shooting marks Metro’s fourth officer involved shooting this year, and the first fatal incident.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter. Contact Briana Erickson at 702-387-5244 or berickson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Lukas Eggen contributed to this report.