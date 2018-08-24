Las Vegas police shoot man after pair of stabbings

The man stabbed two women — one on a bus and another on the street — and carried a knife as he ran from officers near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jamie Prosser told reporters at a Friday briefing.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates an officer-involved shooting near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. after a man stabbed two women near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

After the suspect was shot, he was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition Friday afternoon. No officers were injured, police said, and the stabbing victims were released after being treated for their injuries.

Police blocked off portions of the road and a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus with yellow crime scene tape.

The intersection was closed except for westbound Spring Mountain Road turning onto north Rainbow Boulevard.

Scene of the @LVMPD police shooting near Rainbow/Spring Mountain. Intersection is closed, aside from westbound Spring Mountain traffic turning north onto Rainbow. Tape around a bus stopped on Spring Mountain west of the intersection. Also a bus stop taped off on Rainbow pic.twitter.com/OpyZ3n5uCM — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) August 24, 2018

Friday’s shooting was the seventh time Metro officers fired their weapons at suspects in the last month. An additional officer-involved shooting occurred this month in the Henderson Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Eight of Metro’s 17 officer-involved shootings in 2018 have been fatal.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

