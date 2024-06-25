Las Vegas police wound suspect after burglary call

A man who was fighting with a person in a home while armed with a knife was shot by police after officers responded to calls of a burglary.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Valley Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man who was fighting with a person in a Las Vegas home while armed with a knife was shot by police on Tuesday after officers responded to calls of a burglary, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect, whose condition was not disclosed, was taken to a hospital, where doctors have been “working on him,” Metro Capt. Kurt McKenzie told reporters.

Police said that the man was taken into custody and that “all officers are OK.”

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Valley Drive, according to police. Officers received the report of a burglary just before 9:45 a.m.

“A resident found a subject inside their home armed with a knife,” McKenzie said, but when officers arrived, the man had fled to another home.

Officers found the man at the home, fighting with someone, and after asking him several times to drop his knife, a Metro officer shot him, police said.

“Everybody appears to be OK,” McKenzie said of the victims, adding that police were still trying to determine exactly what happened.

“This investigation is really, really preliminary,” he said.

McKenzie urged anyone in the neighborhood who might have more information to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or Crimestoppers at 702-355-5555.

