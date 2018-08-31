Las Vegas security guard indicted on attempted murder charges

A retail store security guard was indicted Friday on multiple counts of attempted murder after authorities accused him of firing a gun at his manager and others on Aug. 11.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The 37-year-old guard, Mohamed Mahmoud, was shot by Las Vegas police during the incident. The indictment charges him with six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of burglary while in possession of a firearm, and five counts of discharging a firearm from or within a structure.

Metropolitan Police Department officers received calls on Aug. 11 about an active shooter inside Ross Dress for Less, 4000 Blue Diamond Road.

Police said an officer arrived within minutes, and the gunman began shooting outside the store at the police vehicle. Another Metro officer arrived and also took gunfire. He returned five shots, hitting Mahmoud once near his hip.

Mahmoud was the only person hurt in the shooting. He was booked in absentia while hospitalized.

The defendant has been released from the hospital and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. A judge set bail at $500,000, and scheduled an arraignment for Sept. 11 in District Court.

