Las Vegas Strip gunman’s house in Mesquite sold for $425K

Las Vegas Strip gunman Stephen Paddock's house in Mesquite, Nev., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Strip gunman Stephen Paddock’s house in Mesquite has been sold.

District Judge Gloria Sturman on Thursday approved the sale of the home, some 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, for $425,000 to Daniel Jones and Bernadette Jones, court records show.

Terms call for the purchase to close within 10 days of court approval.

The house, at 1372 Babbling Brook Court in the 55-and-over Sun City Mesquite community, was sold through Paddock’s probate case. Proceeds are slated to go to victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 massacre.

Alice Denton, attorney for the special administrator of Paddock’s estate, said the funds will not be distributed until the “estate is closed,” meaning Paddock’s assets have been liquidated and any litigation or creditors’ claims have been worked through. She did not estimate how long that could take.

Paddock’s estate was worth almost $1.4 million, according to an August court filing. It included real estate, bank accounts, Mandalay Bay casino vouchers, a van that was dismantled by the FBI and dozens of rifles, handguns and shotguns.

Denton said the Mesquite house was the first asset to sell.

The buyers could not be reached for comment Monday.

Listing agent Beverly Powers Uhlir, of Keller Williams Southern Nevada, and the buyers’ agent, Robert “Goody” Good of RE/MAX Ridge Realty, declined to comment.

Paddock, perched from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, killed 58 people and injured hundreds more at the Route 91 Harvest outdoor music festival, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He killed himself before police reached his room.

He bought the Mesquite house in 2015. After the attack, a few observers speculated that someone might acquire it as a novelty or out of a morbid fascination.

“I’ve watched people drive past it, just to look at it,” Mesquite Realty co-owner Leroy “Buck” Schaeffel told the Review-Journal last summer.

The two-bedroom, 2,018-square-foot home was listed for sale in July at $449,000, and pictures online showed an immaculate, thoroughly decorated interior. The house also was painted and had a proper garage door.

Authorities ripped off the garage door when they searched the home after the shooting, leaving it in a crumpled, twisted heap in the driveway. Workers replaced it with plywood.

Paddock also owned a house in Reno. As of Monday, a listing on Zillow showed it is on the market for $374,900, down from $399,000 last summer.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced in November that it would provide more than $16.7 million to help survivors of the Las Vegas shooting.

