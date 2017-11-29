Las Vegas Victims’ Fund can now accept tax-deductible donations

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund is now a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, making all donations to the fund tax deductible.

The crosses and mementos left behind by visitors at a memorial for Route 91 Harvest shooting victims at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund is a Nevada nonprofit corporation established to oversee the consolidation and distribution of the funds contributed in response to the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting Oct. 1.

The IRS granted 501(c)(3) status to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund Monday and determined that donors can deduct their contributions from their taxes.

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund will also be qualified to receive tax deductible bequests, devises, transfers, or gifts.