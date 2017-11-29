ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Las Vegas Victims’ Fund can now accept tax-deductible donations

By Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2017 - 12:32 pm
 
Updated November 29, 2017 - 12:53 pm

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund is now a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, making all donations to the fund tax deductible.

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund is a Nevada nonprofit corporation established to oversee the consolidation and distribution of the funds contributed in response to the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting Oct. 1.

The IRS granted 501(c)(3) status to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund Monday and determined that donors can deduct their contributions from their taxes.

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund will also be qualified to receive tax deductible bequests, devises, transfers, or gifts.

