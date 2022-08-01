Man and woman identified in fatal shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man and woman shot and killed Friday night at a central Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

They were 24-year-old Deanna Diaz and 19-year-old Samiir Smith. Both were from Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said.

Officers were called to reports of gunfire just before 10:15 p.m. at an apartment on the 1900 block of Cindysue Street, near Vegas and Rancho drives, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police found Diaz and Smith dead inside the apartment.

Diaz died of a gunshot wound to the back, and Smith’s cause of a death was a gunshot wound of the chest, the coroner’s office said. Both their deaths were ruled homicides.

Just prior to the shooting, two men knocked on the door of the apartment and got into a fight with the occupants, police said. The shooter ran away before police arrived.

Police had not provided an update on the investigation as of Monday morning.

