Man arrested in connection with Las Vegas shooting last month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2022 - 5:57 pm
 
Updated November 15, 2022 - 7:25 pm
Johnathan Porter, 25 (LVMPD)
Johnathan Porter, 25 (LVMPD)

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by Las Vegas police in connection with a shooting in October near Interstate 15 and West Sunset Road.

Johnathan Porter, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at about 2:40 p.m. in connection with a shooting that happened Oct. 8 in the 6300 block of Windy Road, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Porter was arrested outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive, police said.

He’ll be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure, police said.

