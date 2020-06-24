Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Las Vegas shooting

A 25-year-old man arrested Monday faces an attempted murder charge in a shooting this month in southwest Las Vegas that left another man dead.

Las Vegas police officers investigate a homicide in the 8800 block of Canyon Saddle Drive in the southwest valley near Blue Diamond Road and South Durango Drive on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have a street blocked with tape at the scene of a homicide in the 8800 block of Canyon Saddle Drive in the southwest valley near Blue Diamond Road and South Durango Drive on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anthony Chapple also faces charges of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and discharging a gun into an occupied structure, jail records show.

Police were called to the 8800 block of Canyon Saddle Street, near Pebble Road and El Capitan Way, just before 4 a.m. June 4 after two men drove up to a home and attempted to a rob a man standing in the garage, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas police.

Officers believe Caleb Carter, 25, drove a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 up to a house and told the man, “Give me all your s—-, I know who you are,” while holding a firearm.

The resident fatally shot Carter with a 9 mm handgun and a rifle while the passenger in the Mercedes, Chapple, got out and fired at the resident, police said.

Chapple fired several times before fleeing the scene.

Carter’s death was ruled a homicide, but police said the resident fired in self-defense and was not charged.

Chapple was identified through his iPad and iPhone, which had been left in the Mercedes in front of the house, according to the police report.

Chapple was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and has a hearing scheduled July 7.

