Man charged with attempted murder in central Las Vegas shooting

Booking and dispatch records identify an attempted murder suspect in an April robbery and shooting in the central valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 28-year-old man stands accused of attempted murder after an April shooting in the central valley.

Booking and dispatch records identify Raphel Finley as a suspect in the April 6 shooting on the 6100 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Jones Boulevard. Finley, 28, was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center on counts of attempted murder, robbery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, all with a deadly weapon. He also is charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Las Vegas police said they received a report about 3:40 p.m. that day of a shooting and robbery in a parking lot. Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Steinmetz said at the time. She was hospitalized with survivable injuries.

Police thought her shooter drove away from the scene, although further details on the robbery and shooting weren’t immediately known.

Finley was arraigned Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court, court records show.

If he makes his $50,000 bail, Finley will be required to avoid the injured woman and wear an electronic monitoring device, the records indicate.

Finley’s attorney, Jess Marchese, said his client has no prior criminal history.

“We’re still evaluating all the facts and circumstances of the case,” he said.

Finley has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 3.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.