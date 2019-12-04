Man charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas shootout

Francisco Ruiz, 25, faces four counts of attempted murder in connection with two shootings on Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning, according to an arrest report.

Las Vegas police officers respond to the scene of a shooting near the entry of the Cheyenne Commons shopping complex at Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 25-year-old man faces four counts of attempted murder in connection with a shootout Friday afternoon at a crowded Las Vegas shopping center and a separate shooting hours later, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called about 4:10 p.m. Friday after report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Marie Callender’s restaurant, 3081 N. Rainbow Blvd., the report said. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart said Friday that one person had been shot and taken to University Medical Center, and that the shooting appeared “domestic-related.”

A woman told police that she received multiple calls from her ex-boyfriend, Francisco Ruiz, and saw his car parked near hers while she was working at the restaurant, despite Ruiz not being “allowed near her, due to their previous domestic violence issues,” Ruiz’s arrest report said.

When the woman went to move her car, she heard two loud “impacts” on the car, which she believed was Ruiz’s attempting to break her windows but was actually him firing at the car, the report said. When she got out of the car, she saw that Ruiz was holding a gun, and he began firing it in “a different direction not toward her.”

The woman’s two brothers went to confront Ruiz, who was also at the restaurant with his brother. One of the woman’s brothers fired back at the two men, the report said.

One of the woman’s brothers was shot three times — in his face, left hip and right arm — the report said. Ruiz and his brother left the scene before police arrived.

The girlfriend of one of the woman’s brothers said that after she heard about the shooting, she left her house to walk to the scene when she saw Ruiz driving by her home. The woman believed that Ruiz “was coming to kill her, due to his previous threats to the family,” the report said.

Hours later, Ruiz walked into a bar where his brother’s friend was a bartender. That woman eventually agreed to give Ruiz a ride after he said he was “in a lot of trouble,” the report said. At some point during the ride, the two came across the woman’s husband, who was “intoxicated and angry.”

The woman’s husband and Ruiz began fighting. The woman later told police that she heard two to three shots, and her husband was shot in the abdomen.

The woman called police to report the shooting about 2:15 a.m. Saturday from a residential area near Nellis and Charleston boulevards, according to Metro dispatch records.

Ruiz was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, where he remained Tuesday without bail, jail records show.

He was charged with four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, conspiracy to commit murder and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show.

Ruiz is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.