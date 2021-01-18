47°F
Man critical after fight leads to shooting on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2021 - 3:28 am
 
A shooting on the Las Vegas Strip left a man in critical condition early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 12:18 a.m. there was a fight between two groups of men on the casino floor at The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Security officers broke up the altercation and kicked the men off the property.

“A short time later the groups met up at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Palazzo Drive where four males immediately began fighting,” Gordon said. “During the fight one of the males started to retrieve a handgun from his waistband.”

Gordon said the man with the gun and another male involved in the fight then started struggling over the weapon.

“During the struggle the gun went off and the victim was shot in the abdomen area,” Gordon said.

The gunman and a second male fled the area to the Treasure Island resort. There, they were taken into custody by police.

The victim was at a local hospital in “critical but stable” condition, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

