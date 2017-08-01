Man dead, officer injured after shooting in central Las Vegas Valley

A Las Vegas police officer who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in the central valley is in stable condition and a man involved in the exchange of gunfire is dead Tuesday night.
Officers were investigating a call of a suspicious vehicle in front of a business on the 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Arville Street. As officers arrived, gunshots were exchanged.
It wasn’t clear how many shots were fired, who shot first or whether the man in the vehicle shot himself or was shot by officers, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Jeff Clark said.
The person in the vehicle had refused to leave the car, so police treated the incident as a barricade situation, Metro said. But the person in the car later died.
Metro said the officer was taken to University Medical Center.
Police warned drivers to expect road closures in the surrounding area to last for several hours.
Additional details were not immediately available.
