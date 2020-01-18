Man expected to survive after he was shot in southeast Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized with survivable injuries Friday afternoon after he was shot near Tropicana Avenue and Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Las Vegas police said.

A man is expected to survive after he was shot Friday afternoon in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, where he went to sell an item he posted about online, police said.

Officers were called about 4 p.m. after report of the shooting on the 5900 block of Via Aquario Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. A man was shot after he went to the area to “sell property he posted on an online sales app,” he said.

When the man arrived in the area he got in an argument with two other men, Nogle said. At least one man then shot the victim, police said.

The man who was shot was hospitalized with survivable injuries. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

