Man killed in shooting near Henderson shopping center

A man was shot and killed near a Henderson shopping center Friday night, according to police.

In a news release, the Henderson Police Department said around 8:51 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Marks Street. When they arrived on the scene, which is near the Eastgate Plaza and a Walmart Supercenter, officers found a man dead in the parking lot.

Police received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a shooting between two men in the parking lot of the shopping center. Detectives determined two vehicles pulled into the parking lot after one driver believed the other possibly hit his vehicle.

A 55-year-old man exited his vehicle and displayed a firearm in his waistband as the 42-year-old male had also exited his vehicle. The 42-year-old man was also armed and discharged his firearm at the 55-year-old, striking him, police said.

Officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, however the man died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The man who discharged his firearm remained on scene and is cooperative with the investigation.

Detectives are investigating this homicide as possibly being self-defense and no arrests were made.

The identity of the victim, and the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

This is the tenth homicide for the City of Henderson for 2024.

Another man was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Walmart on Marks Street in June.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

