Man shot, killed by trooper in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Officers responded to a domestic battery situation in a car on Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz.

An officer-involved shooting is investigated Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot and killed by a Nevada Highway Patrol officer on Sunday morning, Trooper Travis Smaka said.

Officers responded to a domestic battery situation in a car on Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street, Smaka said, and witnesses reported seeing a man strike a woman in the car.

Later in the morning, at around 8:26 a.m., a man was shot near mile marker 11. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

Lake Mead is closed between Arnona and Pabco roads. Roads will still be closed for “several hours,” Smaka said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said Las Vegas police were assisting with the investigation, but the highway patrol would be the lead agency.

More information will be released in the next 72 hours, Smaka said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

