Man wounded in shootout with Henderson officers identified

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting in a residential area near Madrid Avenue and Cannes Street on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)@chitosephoto

The Henderson Police Department has identified a man who was injured in a shootout with police officers Thursday during a traffic stop.

Daniel Thornburg, 42, faces charges of attempted murder of a protected person and possession of a stolen firearm, as well as a weapons charge for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Thornburg remained hospitalized Friday in critical but stable condition, according to the department.

Police have said that the shooting took place on the 300 block of Cannes Street, near Warm Springs Road and Major Avenue, shortly after officers stopped a man and a woman on a blue Suzuki motorcycle with an “altered” license plate.

Officers later determined the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Boulder City.

During the stop, police said, the two on the motorcycle pointed to Thornburg, who was standing outside a home on Cannes Street, and identified him as the bike owner.

When officers approached Thornburg, police said Thursday night, the man shot at them, prompting officers to return fire.

Additional details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

A witness told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday that he had heard up to 40 gunshots.

The officers who fired their weapons have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation into their use of force. They will be identified within 48 hours of the shooting, per department policy.

