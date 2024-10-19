60°F
Shootings

Metro police involved in west Las Vegas shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2024 - 10:19 pm
 

A Metro police officer has been involved in a shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The time of the Friday night incident was unknown, but it occurred near West Flamingo Road and South Fort Apache Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

No other details were released. An update is expected later in the night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

