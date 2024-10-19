Metro police involved in west Las Vegas shooting
A Metro police officer has been involved in a shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley on Friday night.
The time of the Friday night incident was unknown, but it occurred near West Flamingo Road and South Fort Apache Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
No other details were released. An update is expected later in the night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
