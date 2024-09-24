Metro to discuss details of shooting of bat-wielding man by police

The shooting occurred outside an apartment complex in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Metro officers stand under a carport about the parking lot following an officer involved shooting at The Allister apartment complex on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Metropolitan Police Department will conduct a news conference Tuesday about Friday’s deadly confrontation between a bat-wielding man who approached officers outside an apartment complex in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Kyle Norris, died of gunshot wounds to his chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren discuss additional details about the shooting with media representatives at Metro headquarters, 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd.

According to police accounts, just after 9 a.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a man trying door handles and threatening tenants at The Allister apartment complex on the 5100 block of Rawhide Street, near East Russell Road and South Nellis Boulevard.

Officers confronted the person, who Metro Capt. Kurt McKenzie said was “almost immediately” uncooperative, at the back of the complex.

The man was using a vehicle as a barrier between him and officers and after talking to officers, he walked to the passenger side of the vehicle and got an aluminum baseball bat, McKenzie said.

When the man turned the bat towards the officers, McKenzie said they “almost simultaneously” deployed an “electric control device,” which is a less lethal option used by police to shock a person. The device was not effective, he said.

As the man continued to approach officers, officers deployed their electronic control devices two more times, but they weren’t effective, and at the same time, one officer fired his gun, striking the man, McKenzie said.

The officer was later identified as 21-year-old Officer Samuel Garcia, who has worked for the department since 2022.

