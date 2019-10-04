Nevada Highway Patrol trooper shoots at rock-throwing man

A man throwing rocks at Nevada Highway Patrol troopers was taken down by a Taser after he was shot at by another officer early Friday.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers shot at then used a Taser on a man who had thrown rocks at them near U.S. Highway 95 and Eastern Avenue in central Las Vegas early Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The man was taken to a hospital then to the Clark County Detention Center. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The incident began about 12:20 a.m. near U.S. Highway 95 and the Eastern Avenue off ramp, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

Troopers responded to a pedestrian possibly suffering a medical episode. When they arrived an unrelated pedestrian began throwing rocks at the troopers.

The man fled on foot and was pursued by troopers who lost sight of him.

A Metropolitan Police Department helicopter was able to find the individual near Eastern and Cedar Avenue.

The man refused troopers’ verbal commands and a trooper fired one round, missing the man, Buratczuk said. Another trooper used a Taser and the man was taken into custody.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then to the Clark County Detention Center.

Eastern is closed in both directions at Cedar as of 6:45 a.m.

No troopers were injured.

The trooper who shot at the man will be placed on routine paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

