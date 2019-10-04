Nevada Highway Patrol trooper shoots at rock-throwing man
A man throwing rocks at Nevada Highway Patrol troopers was taken down by a Taser after he was shot at by another officer early Friday.
A man throwing rocks at Nevada Highway Patrol troopers was taken down by a Taser after he was shot at by another officer early Friday.
The incident began about 12:20 a.m. near U.S. Highway 95 and the Eastern Avenue off ramp, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.
Troopers responded to a pedestrian possibly suffering a medical episode. When they arrived an unrelated pedestrian began throwing rocks at the troopers.
The man fled on foot and was pursued by troopers who lost sight of him.
A Metropolitan Police Department helicopter was able to find the individual near Eastern and Cedar Avenue.
The man refused troopers’ verbal commands and a trooper fired one round, missing the man, Buratczuk said. Another trooper used a Taser and the man was taken into custody.
He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then to the Clark County Detention Center.
Eastern is closed in both directions at Cedar as of 6:45 a.m.
No troopers were injured.
The trooper who shot at the man will be placed on routine paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.