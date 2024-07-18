New details revealed in Valley of Fire ranger shooting

New details reveal that a man charged at a Nevada State Parks ranger with a knife before being shot at Valley of Fire State Park last week.

Valley of Fire State Park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley. A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person on Wednesday inside of the park, officials say. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man fatally shot by a state parks ranger on July 10 had charged the ranger with a knife after being pulled over at Valley of Fire State Park, according to investigative details released Wednesday.

“This is the first officer-involved shooting in the history of Nevada State Parks,” said Bob Mergell, administrator of the Nevada Division of State Parks, in a video briefing released Wednesday. The shooting led to a brief park closure.

Mergell said that the ranger, who has not been identified, pulled over 38-year-old Rafael Rodriguez-Aguayo of Las Vegas at around noon on July 10. He did not give the reason for the traffic stop.

Both the ranger and Rodriguez-Aguayo, who had entered the park just after 10 a.m. that day, got out of their cars, Mergell said.

“The suspect was armed with a kitchen knife and charged the park ranger,” he continued. The man failed to comply with multiple verbal commands to stop, continuing to move towards the ranger.

The ranger was not wearing a body camera, as rangers are not required to wear recording devices, Mergell said. Park vehicles similarly are not equipped with dash cameras.

The ranger then fired his handgun at Rodriguez-Aguayo, Mergell said, before requesting additional support over the in-park radio. Authorities said the ranger was not injured.

First responders from the Moapa Valley Fire District arrived on scene nearly 30 minutes after the ranger called for support, Mergell said, just after 12:30 p.m. Rodriguez-Aguayo was pronounced dead minutes before 1 p.m.

Notes found in the Rodriguez-Aguayo’s car suggested that he was suicidal, Mergell said. “My condolences go out to everyone involved, including the family of the deceased,” he continued.

Mergell said that while rangers train for situations like this, the shooting was the first “outcome” that has “put this training to the test.”

“Our park ranger was presented with a life threatening situation and responded to the threat in a manner consistent with the agency’s policy, training and established Nevada law,” Mergell said.

The Department of Public Safety Division of Investigation is conducting the review of the incident. Mergell said that public safety remains a top priority in Nevada state parks and thanked the public for their patience as the agency “navigates through this tragedy.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

