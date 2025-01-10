New reports for homeowner killed by police show 7 gunshot wounds, drugs

A Metropolitan Police Department officer fatally shot Brandon Durham on Nov. 12 after he called to report a break-in.

A shirt made for Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed in his home by a Las Vegas police officer, is seen during a vigil for him at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Statue on Nov. 30, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a frame grab from a body-worn camera video provided by the Metropolitan Police Department, an intruder identified as Alejandra Boudreaux left, and Brandon Durham are seen struggling over a knife before Durham was shot by Officer Alexander Bookman on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Autopsy and toxicology reports released Friday for Brandon Durham, who was killed by police after calling to report a break in, show he suffered seven gunshot wounds and had drugs in his system.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman, 26, fatally shot Durham, 43, on Nov. 12 at his home in the 6900 block of Wine River Drive.

Inside the residence, police have said, Bookman found Durham and 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux, who appeared to be struggling over a knife. Bookman gave them commands to drop the knife before shooting six times, Metro said, hitting Durham and causing Durham and Boudreaux to fall to the ground.

Body camera footage indicates that they fell after the first shot and that Bookman then fired a series of additional shots.

Durham’s relatives have called for the arrest of Bookman.

Durham had gunshot wounds to the head, neck, right shoulder and torso, as well as three left leg gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office autopsy report. The report also found that he had an “incised wound” to the palm of his right hand. The coroner’s office said it found Durham with his hands behind his back and his wrist handcuffed.

A toxicology report released by the the county showed Durham’s system had methamphetamine, amphetamine and tadalafil, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Police said in a report that a sexual partner of Durham said he had been “consuming large amounts of methamphetamine earlier in the evening.”

Some sections of the autopsy report, including postmortem changes, clothing and details about a review of his systems were completely redacted by the county.

Boudreaux faces charges that include counts of home invasion and assault with a deadly weapon. She was referred for a competency evaluation in December.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

6900 Wine River Drive, Las Vegas NV