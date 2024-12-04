Police release more body camera footage from officer shooting
Brandon Durham was shot and killed by a Metropolitan Police Department officer in November.
Las Vegas police have released additional footage from the officer shooting of homeowner Brandon Durham.
The Metropolitan Police Department posted multiple body camera videos on its public records YouTube channel on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
