Shootings

Police release more body camera footage from officer shooting

More footage from an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 was released Wednesday ...
More footage from an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 was released Wednesday. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2024 - 3:49 pm
 

Las Vegas police have released additional footage from the officer shooting of homeowner Brandon Durham.

The Metropolitan Police Department posted multiple body camera videos on its public records YouTube channel on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com and Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.

