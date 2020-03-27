NHP trooper dies after being shot, suspect in custody

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper died after being shot Friday morning on U.S. Highway 93 near Ely, and officials later said a suspect was in custody.

At about 5:55 a.m., a trooper was conducting a “motorist assist” on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ely that “involved shots fired,” according to an email from the Highway Patrol’s Northern Command.

The trooper was struck by the gunfire, the statement said. The Elko Police Department posted on Facebook that the trooper was killed.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday morning that the “suspect is in custody.”

The Metropolitan Police Department posted on Twitter at about noon Friday that the trooper who died was a sergeant.

“The gunman has since been captured in White Pine County,” Metro said.

The Highway Patrol as of noon Friday had not confirmed the trooper’s death or announced the trooper’s name and rank.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page at about 8:45 a.m., describing the shooting as “tragic” and saying it was one of the agencies working to “locate the suspect and bring this incident to a resolution.”

Ely is about 245 miles north of Las Vegas. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

The last Nevada Highway Patrol trooper to be killed in the line of duty was Kara Kelly-Borgognone, 33, who died days after she was involved in a crash near Sparks on Feb. 25, 2008.

The last Nevada Highway Patrol trooper to be fatally shot in the line of duty was 25-year-old Carlos Jose Juan Borland, who was shot on Dec. 1, 1993, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

